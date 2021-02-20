Advertisement

Woman stabbed to death at motel; man who fled shot by police

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - One woman is dead and another is injured after being stabbed at an Iowa motel, and a man suspected in the altercation is hospitalized after being shot by a police officer.

Cedar Rapids officers were called at 1:46 a.m. Saturday to a disturbance at a Rodeway Inn. An officer was met by two women with apparent knife wounds, who directed the officer to a man running from the motel. The officer gave chance and shot the man.

Police say the man is hospitalized but had no details about his injuries. The officer was not hurt. One of the women later died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

