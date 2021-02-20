Advertisement

Sunday is a First Alert Day due to morning snow showers

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though warmer temperatures are helping to slowly melt our snowpack, snow showers return late Saturday night into Sunday morning – prompting a First Alert Day.

Sunday, February 21st is a First Alert Day
Saturday is beginning with patchy dense fog and a wide range of temperatures. Lows in the Metro only dropped into the teens thanks to cloud cover. Spots to the west plummeted into the single digits, some below-zero, before dense fog formed. Highs will warm to around the 32° mark this afternoon with SSE winds 5 to 15 mph.

Clouds thicken up again overnight, with temperatures staying in the mid to upper-20s. The chance for snow showers increases from the west/northwest overnight, especially after 3 AM. Some spots – especially south of I-80 – may experience freezing drizzle before precipitation transitions to all snow. The main timeframe for steady snow showers looks between 6 AM and Noon Sunday. Snow will then exit to the east during the early afternoon hours.

Snow Forecast - Sunday Morning
Most of the Metro will pick up 1 to 2 inches of snow, with isolated higher amounts falling in spots north of I-80 into Iowa. Roads will be impacted during the morning hours, but highs back into the low to mid-30s by the afternoon should improve conditions greatly.

Thankfully, a stretch of above-freezing highs take over through next week with many days in the 40s!

The Next 5 Days
