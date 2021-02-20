Advertisement

Ronsiek shines as Creighton beats No. 19 DePaul

By Rex Smith
Published: Feb. 20, 2021
CHICAGO, Ill. (WOWT) - The Creighton women’s basketball team upset No. 19 DePaul on Saturday in a 83-72 decision.

Bluejay freshman Emma Ronsiek dominated the Blue Demons for the second time this season.

Ronsiek scored 27 points on an efficient 9/12 FG shooting. She also had five rebounds and two assists.

Senior Temi Carda also contributed 18 points while handing out eight assists.

The last time Creighton beat a ranked opponent was when they played at DePaul last season.

This was the third of four straight road games for Creighton. They’ve won all of the first three.

Creighton finishes its trip Monday at Marquette.

The game tips off at 6 p.m. and airs on FS1.

