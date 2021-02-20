North Omaha food pantry continues to feed families during pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A supplemental food pantry in North Omaha has been feeding families since before the coronavirus. Almost a year into the pandemic, the need has increased tenfold.

Cars were lining up at the Trinity Feeds Food Pantry 30 minutes before opening.

”In February of 2020, we did maybe 40 families. In March we did 70, so we had almost doubled in just one month. And that was at the very beginning before anything was really shut down,” said Karna Kudirka, Trinity church member.

As the months drag on, that number has increased yet again.

“In November we ran out of food and we did 140 cars - households coming through. In December we kind of upped, changed our game a little bit, we served 360 families,” said Karna.

Things dropped off again in January but Kudirka says they’re ready for whatever happens. Families drive up, share how many are in their household and are loaded up with the essentials.

“Hygiene bags that have shampoo, soaps, toothbrush, toothpaste if you’re in need of that. And then while the supply last, we have these USDA boxes through Whispering Routes,” said Karna.

The need is great, family after family share how life-changing these boxes full of blessings are.

”I have six kids and they’re homeschooled right now, like remote learning, so it helps us throughout the week to be able to provide for them.”

That’s why Kudirka and all of the volunteers are committed to this community.

“It’ll be a mission we’ll continue on as long as our volunteers and our funding will allow us to,” said Karna.

The Trinity Feed Food Pantry is open on the third Saturday of each month. Volunteers and donations are always welcome.

Correction: The spelling of Reddick Ave in the 5 p.m. newscast was corrected to Redick Ave. 6 News regrets the error.

