Advertisement

New legislation would protect drivers who hit protestors

(KXII)
By Sean Murphy
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - When massive demonstrations against racial injustice erupted across the nation last summer, protesters often swarmed onto roads or highways to draw attention to their cause.

This method sometimes resulted in searing images of drivers plowing through crowds, causing serious injuries and in some cases, deaths. Now, Republican politicians across the country are moving to stop the maneuver, proposing increased penalties for demonstrators who run onto highways and legal immunity for drivers who hit them.

Dozens of such bills aimed at cracking down on protests and demonstrations have been introduced in Legislatures across the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricketts defends Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine decision to remove co-morbidities category from Phase 1B
Bellevue community helps out BBQ restaurant after break-in
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Feb. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County catches up on cases, DHHS reports over 200,000 vaccine registrations
Real-estate booms in Omaha-metro during pandemic
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned...
NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th

Latest News

Nebraska woman sentenced in child abuse case
Iowa bill would make it a crime not to call if danger cited
Iowa Sen. Brad Zaun (R-Urbandale).
Iowa lawmaker cited for having gun at airport
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
Large police presence after reported shooting near 56th Street and Arbor Road