Advertisement

Nebraska woman sentenced in child abuse case

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (AP) - A northeastern Nebraska woman has been sentenced to five to 10 years in prison for child abuse that included locking two children in a bedroom and feeding them only once a day.

Angel Henderson told a judge on Friday that she and her husband adopted two special-needs children out of love. But the Sioux City Journal reported that Judge Bryan Meismer told Henderson they added more trauma to the kids’ lives.

A jury in November found Henderson, of Wakefield, guilty of two child abuse counts. Her husband, Patrick, pleaded guilty to child abuse in 2019 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricketts defends Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine decision to remove co-morbidities category from Phase 1B
Bellevue community helps out BBQ restaurant after break-in
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Feb. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County catches up on cases, DHHS reports over 200,000 vaccine registrations
Real-estate booms in Omaha-metro during pandemic
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned...
NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th

Latest News

Iowa bill would make it a crime not to call if danger cited
New legislation would protect drivers who hit protestors
Iowa Sen. Brad Zaun (R-Urbandale).
Iowa lawmaker cited for having gun at airport
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
Large police presence after reported shooting near 56th Street and Arbor Road