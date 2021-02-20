Medical schools report a rise of students of color applications

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More students are ready to put on a white coat themselves with COVID-19 putting an emphasis on frontline medical workers.

Across the country, medical schools report a spike in applications, especially from students of color.

Officials from Creighton confirmed that the School of Medicine has a five percent increase in applications and a 10% increase in applications from people of color.

6 News contacted both Creighton University and UNMC and both say they’re seeing the national 18% to 20% increase of people applying to medical school.

They call it the “Fauci effect,” from people seeing Dr. Fauci on TV during the COVID-19 outbreak and deciding that they want to get into public health.

