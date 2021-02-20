Advertisement

MECA is hiring, planning in-person events this year

By Alex McLoon
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Next Tuesday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority will host a job fair ahead of numerous in-person events this year.

People interested in part-time work must apply before on-site interviews, click here to apply. On-site interviews run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at CHI Health Center. Parking is available in Lot B. Access to the Administration Office is located at the Box Office entrance off 10th Street.

MECA is hiring ushers, crowd managers and security officers.

Event staff needs to be hired ahead of the NCAA swim trials and College World Series. Omaha will also host NCAA volleyball in April. The city will also host all rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Championship in April.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricketts defends Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine decision to remove co-morbidities category from Phase 1B
Bellevue community helps out BBQ restaurant after break-in
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Feb. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County catches up on cases, DHHS reports over 200,000 vaccine registrations
Real-estate booms in Omaha-metro during pandemic
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisory through 6 PM Sunday
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to snow showers and slick roads
Preparing for more in-person events
Preparing for more in-person events
Road closure near North 156th Street
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Saturday Feb. 20 COVID-19 update: Iowa reports 560 new cases