MECA is hiring, planning in-person events this year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Next Tuesday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority will host a job fair ahead of numerous in-person events this year.

People interested in part-time work must apply before on-site interviews, click here to apply. On-site interviews run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at CHI Health Center. Parking is available in Lot B. Access to the Administration Office is located at the Box Office entrance off 10th Street.

MECA is hiring ushers, crowd managers and security officers.

Event staff needs to be hired ahead of the NCAA swim trials and College World Series. Omaha will also host NCAA volleyball in April. The city will also host all rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Championship in April.

