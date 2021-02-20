Advertisement

Lincoln man sentenced for vandalism to synagogue

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A 22-year-old man who spray-painted swastikas and racial epithets on a Lincoln synagogue was sentenced Friday to a year in jail.

Before his sentencing, Noah Miller apologized to the Jewish community. He said he was motivated by money, not hate, claiming that a Jewish man paid him to do it.

Miller pleaded no contest to criminal mischief enhanced as a hate crime and attempted possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to another six months on the drug charge.

Members of the South Street Temple discovered the vandalism on Jan. 15. A door had to be replaced at a cost of $2,333.

