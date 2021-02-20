Large police presence after reported shooting near 56th Street and Arbor Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road after unconfirmed reports of a shooting on Saturday. Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Police, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were on-scene. Several individuals were transported from the scene. Details on what occurred weren’t immediately able to be confirmed.

Lanes of traffic were being re-routed in both directions in the immediate area.

According to NSP, there is no danger to the public. I-80 traffic is not affected.

This is an ongoing story and 10/11 NOW has a reporter on scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

There’s a large police presence here near N. 56th and I-80. A lot of information is still unconfirmed, but law enforcement say they’ll likely have a press conference later today. We’ll continue providing more info on @1011_News pic.twitter.com/PKD0CFlSAq — Jared Austin (@JaredAustin1011) February 20, 2021

There is an ongoing law enforcement situation near 56th and Interstate 80 in north Lincoln.



There is no danger to the public. I-80 traffic is not affected.



We will provide more information when possible. — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) February 20, 2021

