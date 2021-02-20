Advertisement

Large police presence after reported shooting near 56th Street and Arbor Road

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road after unconfirmed reports of a shooting on Saturday. Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Police, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were on-scene. Several individuals were transported from the scene. Details on what occurred weren’t immediately able to be confirmed.

Lanes of traffic were being re-routed in both directions in the immediate area.

According to NSP, there is no danger to the public. I-80 traffic is not affected.

This is an ongoing story and 10/11 NOW has a reporter on scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

