Large police presence after reported shooting near 56th Street and Arbor Road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road after unconfirmed reports of a shooting on Saturday. Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln Police, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were on-scene. Several individuals were transported from the scene. Details on what occurred weren’t immediately able to be confirmed.
Lanes of traffic were being re-routed in both directions in the immediate area.
According to NSP, there is no danger to the public. I-80 traffic is not affected.
This is an ongoing story and 10/11 NOW has a reporter on scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
There’s a large police presence here near N. 56th and I-80. A lot of information is still unconfirmed, but law enforcement say they’ll likely have a press conference later today. We’ll continue providing more info on @1011_News pic.twitter.com/PKD0CFlSAq— Jared Austin (@JaredAustin1011) February 20, 2021
There is an ongoing law enforcement situation near 56th and Interstate 80 in north Lincoln.— Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) February 20, 2021
There is no danger to the public. I-80 traffic is not affected.
We will provide more information when possible.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.