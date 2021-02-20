Advertisement

Iowa regents consider plan to replace UNI-Dome fabric roof

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - More than 20 years after it was installed, the University of Northern Iowa plans to replace the UNI-Dome’s fabric roof.

The Courier reports that the estimated $7 million to $8 million project was advanced by the Iowa Board of Regents’ property and facilities committee earlier this week. Regents are expected to approve the plan at a meeting Wednesday.

Michael Hager with UNI told the committee that the project would replace only the fabric center portion of the roof. The rest of the roof is a plastic polymer that was installed in 2010 and is under warranty until 2040.

The fabric portion, which was last replaced in 1999, was found to be deteriorating in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Powell, an Omaha Public Schools security guard, is facing two counts of sexual assault...
Former OPS security guard facing felony charges of child sex assault
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned...
NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th
Ricketts calls need for rolling power outages 'utterly unacceptable'
Officials: Nebraska could start COVID-19 vaccines for general population by April
Ricketts defends Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine decision to remove co-morbidities category from Phase 1B
State senators introduce multiple medical marijuana bills
Questions raised about Nebraska’s petition process

Latest News

A UNL student attends a remote-learning class.
UNL surveys pros and cons of remote learning
Medical schools report a rise of students of color applications
Lincoln non-profit gives out feminine products to women in need
Organization collects items for women
Organization collects items for women