Advertisement

Iowa lawmaker cited for having gun at airport

Iowa Sen. Brad Zaun (R-Urbandale).
Iowa Sen. Brad Zaun (R-Urbandale).(Courtesy: Iowa Legislature)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa state senator faces an ordinance violation charge for allegedly having an undeclared handgun during a screening at Des Moines International Airport.

KCCI-TV reports that Republican Sen. Brad Zaun of Urbandale was cited Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department confirmed that the gun was found on Zaun during his screening.

Police say Zaun does have a permit to carry the weapon. An email message left with Zaun on Saturday was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricketts defends Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine decision to remove co-morbidities category from Phase 1B
Bellevue community helps out BBQ restaurant after break-in
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Feb. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County catches up on cases, DHHS reports over 200,000 vaccine registrations
Real-estate booms in Omaha-metro during pandemic
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned...
NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th

Latest News

Nebraska woman sentenced in child abuse case
Iowa bill would make it a crime not to call if danger cited
New legislation would protect drivers who hit protestors
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
Large police presence after reported shooting near 56th Street and Arbor Road