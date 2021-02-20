Advertisement

Iowa announces new COVID-19 data reporting method, cancels centralized sign-up website

State’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocation to increase next week
By Ethan Stein
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa announced on Wednesday it will report data in a new process, which will focus on the total performed number of tests rather than the individuals tested.

The change will significantly lower the state’s positivity rate because it will divide the number of positive tests by tests taken. Before, Iowa reported its’ COVID-19 data on an individual level.

The old method resulted in each Iowan only showing up in the state’s data once, no matter how many times they’ve been tested. For example, if someone has taken 30 tests, they were only reflected in the state’s “Individuals Tested” count once, not 30 times.

This resulted in the state having higher testing numbers and a lower positivity rate. But, Iowa did not display those numbers.

In October, the state public health department made a decision to display both total tests taken and individuals tested to reflect that challenge.

This change, which was announced Tuesday, will solely focus on the total tests taken The change is expected to go live sometime this week.

Director Garcia said it originally wanted to make the change earlier, but it delayed the change because the state department was dealing with a surge of cases in November.

On Vaccines, Governor Reynolds said on Tuesday that the state’s vaccine supply is increasing. She said the state’s vaccine supply will increase to 62,000 doses, which she said is a 24% increase from the 49,000 the state had been receiving.

She also said the White House said the Food and Drug Administration will make a decision on the emergency authorization for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by the end of February.

Governor Kim Reynolds also announced the state will not move forward with the centralized COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling website from Microsoft. Our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Unit reported on Tuesday, that multiple counties were unsure if they would use the site.

Reynolds cited the challenges other states have faced in the vaccine rollouts, and conversations had with vaccine partners, for the decision not to move forward with the contract.

“It quickly became apparent that integrating the many already existing registration and scheduling platforms that are used by some of our public health departments, pharmacies, as well as other vaccine providers, it would not be possible, in a timely manner, without significant disruption to their current systems, and we did not want to slow down the progress that we are making,” Reynold said.

Instead, Reynolds said the state is shifting its focus from building a new system to optimizing the overall registration and scheduling process for Iowans.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Powell, an Omaha Public Schools security guard, is facing two counts of sexual assault...
Former OPS security guard facing felony charges of child sex assault
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned...
NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th
Ricketts calls need for rolling power outages 'utterly unacceptable'
Officials: Nebraska could start COVID-19 vaccines for general population by April
State senators introduce multiple medical marijuana bills
Questions raised about Nebraska’s petition process
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Feb. 18 COVID-19 update: More doses in Douglas County opens vaccinations to 65+

Latest News

Kroc Center vaccine clinic appointments fill after minimum age requirement drops to 65
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Feb. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County catches up on cases, hospitalization reports
With extreme weather still gripping parts of the US, officials are sending out a warning....
Winter weather temporarily delays shipment of 6 million vaccine doses, White House says
Walgreens to get more than 480,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, up from 180,000.
Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week
A Pfizer facility is seen in this file photo. Pfizer says new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine can be stored longer in regular freezer