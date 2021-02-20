Injections wells closed or reduced after Oklahoma earthquake

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The injection of wastewater into underground wells by oil and gas producers has been stopped or reduced in the area where a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission on Friday directed disposal wells within three miles of the quake’s epicenter to stop operations and those from three to 10 miles of the epicenter to reduce volume by at least 50%. There were no injuries or damage reported from the quake that occurred Friday morning near Manchester along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line.

The commission took similar action earlier this month after a series of earthquakes about 55 miles southeast of Friday’s quake.

