Advertisement

Injections wells closed or reduced after Oklahoma earthquake

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The injection of wastewater into underground wells by oil and gas producers has been stopped or reduced in the area where a magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission on Friday directed disposal wells within three miles of the quake’s epicenter to stop operations and those from three to 10 miles of the epicenter to reduce volume by at least 50%. There were no injuries or damage reported from the quake that occurred Friday morning near Manchester along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line.

The commission took similar action earlier this month after a series of earthquakes about 55 miles southeast of Friday’s quake.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricketts defends Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine decision to remove co-morbidities category from Phase 1B
Bellevue community helps out BBQ restaurant after break-in
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Feb. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County catches up on cases, DHHS reports over 200,000 vaccine registrations
Real-estate booms in Omaha-metro during pandemic
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned...
NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th

Latest News

Nebraska woman sentenced in child abuse case
Iowa bill would make it a crime not to call if danger cited
New legislation would protect drivers who hit protestors
Iowa Sen. Brad Zaun (R-Urbandale).
Iowa lawmaker cited for having gun at airport