Advertisement

Former Omaha daycare owner sentenced to three years for theft

(AP images)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman was sentenced for theft of government property in Lincoln on Friday.

Senior United States District Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Mubanga Chongo-Ofafa, 41, to three years of probation with special conditions and gave an order to pay $15,000 in restitution.

Little Blessings Omaha and Little Blessings Lincoln were also ordered to pay $158,099.84 in restitution. Chongo-Ofafa owned both childcare centers and both centers were licensed by the State of Nebraska.

It’s reported that Chongo-Ofafa knowingly stole and converted property of the United States, through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from December 2015 to December 2016 by intentionally submitting and causing to submit false claims in amounts of $157,000.

The submissions reported had false information which increased the number of children and the hours the children attended at the centers in order to receive payments from the United States and the DHHS through the Child Care and Development Block Grant Program.

Both childcare centers had contracts with the State of Nebraska to receive reimbursement payments through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Child Care Development Fund Program (CCDF) for childcare expenses.

The investigations were by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations Division, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricketts defends Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine decision to remove co-morbidities category from Phase 1B
Bellevue community helps out BBQ restaurant after break-in
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Feb. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County catches up on cases, DHHS reports over 200,000 vaccine registrations
Real-estate booms in Omaha-metro during pandemic
A large police presence was seen near 56th Street and Arbor Road on Saturday.
UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting in northeast Lincoln

Latest News

Woman stabbed to death at motel; man who fled shot by police
After two years and two-state journey, cat is back home
Injections wells closed or reduced after Oklahoma earthquake
Nebraska woman sentenced in child abuse case