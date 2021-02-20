Former Omaha daycare owner sentenced to three years for theft

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman was sentenced for theft of government property in Lincoln on Friday.

Senior United States District Judge Richard G. Kopf sentenced Mubanga Chongo-Ofafa, 41, to three years of probation with special conditions and gave an order to pay $15,000 in restitution.

Little Blessings Omaha and Little Blessings Lincoln were also ordered to pay $158,099.84 in restitution. Chongo-Ofafa owned both childcare centers and both centers were licensed by the State of Nebraska.

It’s reported that Chongo-Ofafa knowingly stole and converted property of the United States, through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from December 2015 to December 2016 by intentionally submitting and causing to submit false claims in amounts of $157,000.

The submissions reported had false information which increased the number of children and the hours the children attended at the centers in order to receive payments from the United States and the DHHS through the Child Care and Development Block Grant Program.

Both childcare centers had contracts with the State of Nebraska to receive reimbursement payments through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Child Care Development Fund Program (CCDF) for childcare expenses.

The investigations were by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations Division, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

