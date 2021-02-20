Advertisement

First Alert Day Sunday for morning snow and slick roads

By David Koeller
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brief respite from the brutal cold to end this week has allowed for a little melting of our snowpack, but snow chances will return this weekend prompting a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

First Alert Day Sunday
First Alert Day Sunday(WOWT)

Most of Saturday will be chilly, but dry with temperatures topping out near the freezing mark across the metro. Clouds will thicken up Saturday evening as our storm system approaches. Snow will likely begin to develop after Midnight, with the best chance for snow arriving after 3am. On and off snow showers are expected from 3am to 9am Sunday morning, with some areas seeing snow lasting through Noon.

Snow amounts will not be incredibly heavy, but with the snow falling before sunrise into the early morning, we may still see some slick to snow-covered roads to start off Sunday. Snow totals around the metro will likely be limited to 1 or 2 inches, but a few areas north of I-80 into central Iowa could see as much as 2 to 4 inches of fresh snow.

Sunday Morning Snow
Sunday Morning Snow(WOWT)

Thankfully the warm-up for next week is still on track, with high temperatures warming into the low to mid-40s by Monday and Tuesday.

