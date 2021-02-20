FBI arrests Iowa mother, son on charges in US Capitol attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A mother and son from Iowa have been arrested on charges accusing them of committing crimes while participating in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines and her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny was arrested Friday on federal warrants charging them with several offenses. Criminal complaints and affidavits detailing the allegations against the two are sealed and unavailable for public review.

Both are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.