Explosion, fire rock western Iowa fuel distributing business

Officials in Carroll confirmed a fire at Al's Corner on Highway 71 at around 10 p.m.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARROLL, Iowa (AP) - Fire officials are looking into what caused a fire and explosions at a western Iowa propane and fuel distribution business.

Television station WOI reports that several fire departments spent hours putting out a blaze reported shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at Al’s Corner Oil Company in Carroll County. Firefighters at the scene said the fire ignited several propane tanks stored at the business, with one person saying “it sounded like jet engines taking off. The ground was shaking.”

No injuries were immediately reported. The company is the home office for 26 convenience stores in west central Iowa and provides farm fuel and propane delivery for commercial and residential customers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

