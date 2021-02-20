Advertisement

Central Nebraskan sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm

Published: Feb. 19, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man from Valley County was sentenced for possession of a firearm as a felon on Thursday.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that 33-year-old Edward R. Hansen of Elyria, Nebraska, was sentenced on Feb. 18, 2021, by Senior United States District Judge Richard G. Kopf, to three years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Following the prison term, Hansen will serve a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On April 3, 2017, Hansen was living in Ord, Nebraska. On that date, a search warrant was executed at his residence. During that search, officers found a Molot 12-gauge shotgun.

Hansen had previously been convicted in 2009 in Garfield County of Attempted Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, a Class IV felony. As a result, at the time of the search, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nebraska State Patrol, Ord Police Department, and Valley County Sheriff’s Department as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

