Central Nebraskan sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man from Valley County was sentenced for possession of a firearm as a felon on Thursday.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that 33-year-old Edward R. Hansen of Elyria, Nebraska, was sentenced on Feb. 18, 2021, by Senior United States District Judge Richard G. Kopf, to three years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Following the prison term, Hansen will serve a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On April 3, 2017, Hansen was living in Ord, Nebraska. On that date, a search warrant was executed at his residence. During that search, officers found a Molot 12-gauge shotgun.

Hansen had previously been convicted in 2009 in Garfield County of Attempted Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, a Class IV felony. As a result, at the time of the search, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nebraska State Patrol, Ord Police Department, and Valley County Sheriff’s Department as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.