After two years and two-state journey, cat is back home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - A big black and white cat named Crookshaw who went missing two years ago is back with his Colorado family after being identified in Nebraska.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that the tuxedo cat and his owners were reunited Wednesday. The cat’s identity was discovered when his microchip was scanned in North Platte. He had been missing from his home 258 miles away in Northglenn, Colorado, since May 2019.

The cat’s journey began when he wandered away from his home into a woman’s yard. She assumed he was a stray and took him in, then moved from Colorado to Nebraska.

