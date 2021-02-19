Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning flurries before we warm a little more into the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another round of some flurries and light snow is moving through parts of the area this morning. If you see snowflakes, don’t get too worried as they aren’t expected to have much of an impact. Partly cloudy skies will allow our temperatures to warm a little more yet again this afternoon

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies and a light south wind will keep temperatures up a bit more overnight once again. Lows in the lower teens with some fog will be how your Saturday starts but we should get some afternoon sunshine that helps us get to the 30s for highs.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is a snow chance on Sunday morning that could drop an inch or less of snow in the area by the time it exits late afternoon. Isolated spots up to 1.5″ are possible on the Iowa side as the system produces a little more as it moves east. Clouds will slowly clear into the late afternoon though.

Sunday Snow Potential (WOWT)

That snow should melt off pretty quickly early next week with highs in the 40s likely to start the week. The potential is there to hit 50 degrees in some spots on Tuesday as well! Keep an eye on that forecast here.

