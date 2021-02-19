Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning flurries before we warm a little more into the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another round of some flurries and light snow is moving through parts of the area this morning. If you see snowflakes, don’t get too worried as they aren’t expected to have much of an impact. Partly cloudy skies will allow our temperatures to warm a little more yet again this afternoon

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies and a light south wind will keep temperatures up a bit more overnight once again. Lows in the lower teens with some fog will be how your Saturday starts but we should get some afternoon sunshine that helps us get to the 30s for highs.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

There is a snow chance on Sunday morning that could drop an inch or less of snow in the area by the time it exits late afternoon. Isolated spots up to 1.5″ are possible on the Iowa side as the system produces a little more as it moves east. Clouds will slowly clear into the late afternoon though.

Sunday Snow Potential
Sunday Snow Potential(WOWT)

That snow should melt off pretty quickly early next week with highs in the 40s likely to start the week. The potential is there to hit 50 degrees in some spots on Tuesday as well! Keep an eye on that forecast here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Powell, an Omaha Public Schools security guard, is facing two counts of sexual assault...
Former OPS security guard facing felony charges of child sex assault
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned...
NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th
Ricketts calls need for rolling power outages 'utterly unacceptable'
Officials: Nebraska could start COVID-19 vaccines for general population by April
OPPD declares Omaha no longer under energy emergency alert
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Feb. 18 COVID-19 update: More doses in Douglas County open to 65+

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Arctic air retreats as temperatures slowly climb
Arctic air retreats as temperatures slowly climb
Floodwater takes over Ridgeland Ave.
FIRST ALERT: Spring Flood Outlook 2021