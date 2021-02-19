Advertisement

Omaha researchers track COVID-19 mutations with new technology

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New technology is helping researchers in the metro track mutations within the COVID-19 virus.

It’s called whole gene sequencing.

Positive COVID-19 tests go into this machine. It spells out the genetic makeup of the virus creating a fingerprint allowing scientists to detect new variants of the virus.

Experts are taking a close look at environments where they see outbreaks. Like nursing homes and meatpacking plants.

“We were interested to know what kind of mutations might be occurring with the virus and to be able to see how it is spreading within the environment in Nebraska and our first interest was meatpacking facilities and how the virus was actually spreading within these facilities,” said Dr. Peter Iwin, Nebraska Public Health Lab Director.

