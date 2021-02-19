Omaha Everyday: Z Design Tile & Stone Showroom

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Designing a home or business? Join Dave Webber as he talks with Z Design Tile & Stone Showroom about busy season approaching and the interior design trends they’re seeing customers choose for their homes and businesses.

“We’re known for bringing in different products in the Midwest that no one else has here..”- Bailey Thompson, Design Sales Consultant

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.