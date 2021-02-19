Advertisement

Iowa man pleads not guilty to shooting arrows at officers

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A 47-year-old Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to shooting arrows at police officers during a standoff.

Mitchell Smith entered his written plea Wednesday. He is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Officers were called to a home Dec. 1 on reports that Smith was threatening a neighbor’s wife.

Police say when the officers were preparing to leave, Smith fired an arrow over one of the officer’s heads. When the officers got into their car, Smith allegedly fired another arrow. During a standoff, Smith reportedly fired two more arrows before officers were able to subdue him.

