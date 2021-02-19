Advertisement

Iowa governor considers school funding bill

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds is considering a bill that would provide a $36.5 million increase to public schools in Iowa but will result in higher property taxes in 137 school districts where parents kept about 7,000 young children home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the funding formula is a per-pupil allowance and based on current enrollment, when the at-home students return in the fall, state money won’t be there to cover them boosting local taxes for those districts.

House and Senate Republicans agreed to increase base state aid by 2.4% in a bill sent to Reynolds on Wednesday. That increases state K-12 spending to $3.41 billion, up from $3.38 billion in the current year.

