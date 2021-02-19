Advertisement

Iowa GOP moves quickly on bill limiting early voting

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - House and Senate committees on Thursday passed an election bill that would significantly limit voting by mail and early voting, threaten criminal charges against county auditors who depart from state election guidance and remove voters from the active voter rolls if they miss one general election.

The quick action with only Republican votes makes the similar House and Senate versions of the bill eligible for floor debate as early as next week.

The House is planning a public hearing on the measure at 5 p.m. Monday.

A Senate Democrat called it disgusting and an attack on democracy. Republicans deny it suppresses votes and say it improves election security and integrity even though no problems have been raised in Iowa in recent elections.

