Advertisement

Head of Omaha Steaks mail-order food business dies at age 63

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The head of the Omaha Steaks mail-order food business has died. Bruce Simon, who was part of the fifth generation of family owners of the company, died Wednesday at age 63.

The company said its chairman and CEO died of natural causes.

Simon helped lead the company since 1994 when he became president of the company known for shipping high-quality beef and gourmet food. The company employs more than 1,500 people and has 48 retail stores in 20 states.

Simon’s cousin, Todd Simon, will become chairman and CEO of Omaha Steaks. Nate Rempe will remain president and chief operating officer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Powell, an Omaha Public Schools security guard, is facing two counts of sexual assault...
Former OPS security guard facing felony charges of child sex assault
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned...
NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th
Ricketts calls need for rolling power outages 'utterly unacceptable'
Officials: Nebraska could start COVID-19 vaccines for general population by April
OPPD declares Omaha no longer under energy emergency alert
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Feb. 18 COVID-19 update: More doses in Douglas County opens vaccinations to 65+

Latest News

Southwest Power Pool Map
Utility companies planning ahead after winter blast, point to Southwest Power Pool
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa governor considers school funding bill
Nebraska Utility CEO's explain reason for rolling outages, and what they're doing to prevent...
Nebraska Utility companies talk future plans after recent freezing temperatures
Iowa man pleads not guilty to shooting arrows at officers