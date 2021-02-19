Advertisement

Ricketts defends Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine decision to remove co-morbidities category from Phase 1B

Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials gave an update on Nebraska's COVID-19 response at...
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials gave an update on Nebraska's COVID-19 response at a news conference Thursday morning, Feb. 18, 2021.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After a presentation and question-and-answer session on the state’s judicial system, Gov. Pete Ricketts turned his focus to answering questions about the state’s decision to eliminate the priority group of those ages 18-64 with pre-existing conditions from Phase 1B.

Ricketts said the state chose to focus on age rather than pre-existing conditions because the two are correlated. As you get older, he said, you’re more likely to have pre-existing conditions.

“Those (older) folks are most at risk,” he said.

Ricketts said the decision was also made when looking at attendance at vaccination clinics. “When we try to do other population groups, we have more no-shows,” he said. “It’s less efficient than doing it by age.”

