Friday Feb. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County catches up on cases, hospitalization reports

Douglas County reports school cases, hospitalizations

The Douglas County Health Department reported an additional COVID-19 death Friday: a man over the age of 80. His death brings the local COVID-19 death count to 650.

DCHD also reported Friday that 212 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,224. DCHD has also confirmed 52,707 county residents have recovered from the virus to date.

In the past two weeks ending Thursday, K-12 schools in the county have reported 118 positive cases: 38 staff and 80 students. DCHD also said that 166 people in local school districts are quarantined, with 473 self-monitoring.

DCHD also reported that as of Thursday evening, 102 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, 48 of them in the ICU; with eight more “people of interest,” which typically means they are awaiting COVID-19 test results. Additionally, 18 people who have or are suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators, DCHD said.

Locally, 80% of medical and surgical beds are occupied, leaving 315 beds available, DCHD reported Friday. ICU beds were at 72% occupancy, with 96 beds available.

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St., clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED/FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

THU/SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St., vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pottawattamie County

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held Fridays, Feb. 12, 19, and 26 at the Mid-America Center.

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

