Douglas County changes minimum age requirement for COVID-19 vaccine to 65 and up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County officials had concerns about the low turnout of those 70 and older at their Kroc Center Clinic. That all changed when officials added those 65 and up to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials believe lowering the age requirement helped fill up appointments.

All 500 COVID-19 shots at the Kroc Center are spoken for. More people who qualified for 65 and up are making their way to the clinic.

“Once we did that this clinic really filled up,” said Phil Rooney from the Douglas County Health Department.

Tom Olson was one of those who helped fill up the Kroc Center appointment book.

“I’ve been very anxious to get the shot cause of my age and I’ve been worried about it for a while. So yesterday I found out they lowered the age and I was very excited about that, in fact, I told my wife this morning. I was just plain giddy about being able to get the shot,” said Tom.

Health department officials believe they can reach more people by setting up clinics across the county in a variety of neighborhoods. They expect to see more people vaccinated as more people become eligible.

To handle those crowds, Douglas County plans to set up some permanent vaccination sites

“It makes it a lot easier. Hopefully, we’ll have refrigeration capabilities there where we won’t have to set up and tear down. It will also keep us away from anybody who might be impacted by people who potentially have the disease coming into their facility. That’s one of the big things, making sure it’s safe for everybody, not exposing anyone else needlessly to the disease,” said Rooney.

More people now have hope after the county opened up vaccinations to a wider age group.

“My life has been on hold for a year pretty much, been at home you know not going anywhere not doing anything. And so we’re excited about being able to maybe get out and travel a little more,” said Tom.

Douglas County officials say they have set up 4,800 appointments for vaccinations at tomorrow’s clinic on the Creighton University campus. The Rasmussen Center has expanded the clinic hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.