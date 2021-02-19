David’s Evening Forecast - Slow warming continues, snow chances return Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More bright sunshine this afternoon helping to continue our slow warm-up. Temperatures reaching into the upper 20s around the metro, with a few spots briefly touching 30 degrees! The strong sunshine enough to get some melting underway, especially on the roads. As the sun sets and temperatures fall back into the teens tonight, watch for a few slick spots redeveloping, especially where melting has washed away treatment. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid and low teens with an increase in clouds.

A few spotty flurries or patches of fog are possible to start off Saturday, but we should see a return of partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. The slow warming trend will not let us down, with high temperatures finally reaching the freezing mark here in the metro! While that is still below average for this time of year, it will feel quite a bit nicer compared to the frigid conditions earlier this week.

Unfortunately, before we reach our big thaw, we do have another chance of snow to talk about. A quick-moving storm system will bring an increasing chance for snow early Sunday morning. The snow showers appear most likely between 3am Sunday and around Noon. While the system will not have a lot of moisture to work with, it may still be able to squeeze out 1″ to as much as 3 inches of snow around the area. The highest totals appear most likely north of I-80 into central Iowa. Snow will move out by midday with improving conditions for the afternoon.

Sunday Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Our warm-up will resume on Monday, with high temperatures climbing to near 40 degrees. The warmest day nearly all month should arrive on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-40s! That should bring quite a bit of melting to the area. Temperatures will cool slightly for the rest of the week, but we are still looking at upper 30s to low 40s through at least Friday of next week.

