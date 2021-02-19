Class A Wrestling Finals: Millard South wins team title and four individual medals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard South leads Class A with four individual medals and a third consecutive team state championship.

The winners were Caleb Coyle at 120, Conor Knopick at 126, Joel Adams at 138, and Antrell Taylor at 160. Antrell won in a major decision 18-5, he will wrestle at Nebraska next year.

Garrett Grice out of Bellevue East has a chance to win four state championships, he won his third this year as a junior against Aiden Robertson. Grice finishes the season 52-0.

Nick Hamilton from Papillion-La Vista won a battle between undefeated wrestlers. Hamilton came in 42-0, his opponent Scott Robertson of Millard South was 44-0. Hamilton took it in a 5-1 decision.

Sophomore Tyler Stewart out of Omaha North finished off an unlikely run of upsets winning a state championship at 220. He beat Daylon Keolavone from Grand Island 3-1.

