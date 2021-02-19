Bellevue community helps out BBQ restaurant after break-in

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a rough few months for many small businesses in our area. Things got a little rougher for a Bellevue BBQ when someone decided to shatter their door and steal their cash drawer.

At Swine Dining in Bellevue, they’ve had to deal with a couple of uncontrolled events but last night’s shot was strickly man made.

About 3 a.m. someone walked up to the door of the Bellevue BBQ, shattered the glass, ran in, grabbed the cash drawer, and then ran out. The owner says it all happened really fast.

“It’s incredibly infuriating, I don’t know how to describe the feeling. It’s kind of like being violated a little bit, it almost feels personal. You know it’s not personal but it feels that way for a little bit,” said Tyler Sorenson, Owner of Swine Dining BBQ

He says with all that’s been happening in the last few months, this morning’s break-in just added more things to the pile.

“COVID especially at the start was terrifying cause business just almost stopped entirely for the first..times real hard to remember. I want to say it’s the first two months that were that way. And then things are starting to look a little better to start this year. Then we have the record-breaking cold and that grinds everything to a stop again,” said Tyler.

This morning’s break-in didn’t help his situation at all but the Bellevue community has responded. Customers and other businesses reach out to help.

“Zac from Retail Data Systems actually saw the post on Facebook and donated a cash drawer so we could take cash the rest of the day. The noise of the phone ringing, the Facebook thing, I can’t believe how many people have reached out in support so far. We haven’t even opened it and that’s the online ordering that keeps beeping there. It’s been pretty impressive. It’s not entirely unexpected but it still surprises you every time, Bellevue’s kinda that way, especially Old Towne here,” said Tyler.

Swine Dining BBQ was able to open for business today.

