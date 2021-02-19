Athlete of the Week: Marian’s JoJo Randby

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marian’s swim team is in great shape headed to state next week. The Crusaders won the Metro Conference led by JoJo Randby who set a meet record in the 50 free at 23.42, which is less than two tenths shy of her personal best.

Randby has already won five state titles including four last year, and there’s no reason to think she won’t have another memorable meet this year. JoJo can also set new records in two individual races. She also holds the state record in the 100 breaststroke.

It’s been a tremendous high school career that will finish in the same place her college career will start. That’s Lincoln, JoJo signed with Nebraska.

