Salvation Army’s ‘Winter Night Watch’ program offers critical service to neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A critical service offered by the Salvation Army had to be put on hold Tuesday night to protect the volunteers from severe cold.

But Thursday night, the Night Watch program is back at it braving not only the cold but the pandemic.

The Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen gives a vulnerable population warm food and warm items.

But a lot has to happen to get this truck on the road.

“Our folks show up here every evening around 5-o-clock and go through this long process,” said Major Adam Moore.

Sign-ins, temp checks, cleaning, loading, sorting, and packing all done by eager volunteers 5-days a week for about four months.

“Right out there, meeting our most marginalized neighbors right where they are...under the overpasses,” said Moore.

In groups of three a driver, a server, and what they call “a jump”, will hit the road targeting struggling neighborhoods and setting up to serve.

“We’re giving out food to anyone. We’re not asking them for their pay stub. We’re not asking where they worked,” said Cathy Schraeder.

On this night it’s Cathy, Alice, and Tim. Bundled up in single-digit air and with new pandemic protocols but the same goal - offering a warm meal or fresh warm clothing in a manner with dignity.

“Many of these people may have been working, but have gotten laid off or job hours cut and so this may be their only meal for today,” said Schraeder.

Yolanda Johnson says Night Watch has saved her life. She has no heat right now.

Yolanda fought and beat a battle with drugs. Moving from her home under an overpass to an apartment but now has a broken radiator in sub zero conditions for a week.

“I know it seems like just food and gloves to people but it can save lives,” said Yolanda.

She says the meals from this mobile kitchen have gotten her through days at a time and reminds people never to turn their nose up at the service

“I have two college degrees and I’m bilingual. You never know. It could always be you,” said Yolanda.

On any given night this truck makes stops through central and south Omaha serving up to 400 people a night.

Yolanda is one of those. Extremely grateful on this night.

“They’re great people. I’m very happy to have them in my life. I tell them they’re a blessing, every time I see them,” said Yolanda.

