Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another cold start but we are trending in the right direction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few flurries moved through overnight so you may have a very light coating on your car if you left it out. The roads are in good shape though it will just be cold as you head out the door. Clouds will clear out this morning leaving us with afternoon sunshine.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

That results in a sunny afternoon and highs that make a run at 20 degrees! That is nearly 50 degrees warmer than what we dealt with Tuesday morning.

A few more flurries are possible again Friday morning but those also won’t pose much of an issue. Highs will get a chance to warm a bit more through the 20s Friday and we’ll have 30s by the weekend!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Keep an eye on a snow chance Sunday morning that could drop up to 1″ of snow in parts of the area. It shouldn’t have a big impact but something to watch for Sunday.

Sunday Snow (WOWT)

