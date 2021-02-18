Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another cold start but we are trending in the right direction

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few flurries moved through overnight so you may have a very light coating on your car if you left it out. The roads are in good shape though it will just be cold as you head out the door. Clouds will clear out this morning leaving us with afternoon sunshine.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

That results in a sunny afternoon and highs that make a run at 20 degrees! That is nearly 50 degrees warmer than what we dealt with Tuesday morning.

A few more flurries are possible again Friday morning but those also won’t pose much of an issue. Highs will get a chance to warm a bit more through the 20s Friday and we’ll have 30s by the weekend!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Keep an eye on a snow chance Sunday morning that could drop up to 1″ of snow in parts of the area. It shouldn’t have a big impact but something to watch for Sunday.

Sunday Snow
Sunday Snow(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents file lawsuit against Bennington School District for unequal sports funding
EXPLAINER: How OPPD, NPPD decide who loses power
Emerald Ash Borer protected from cold
Could the recent deep freeze kill off Emerald Ash Borers?
OPPD, NPPD moves to Energy Emergency Alert Level 2
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Feb. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County educators to be vaccinated next week

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
The Next 5 Days
David’s Evening Forecast - Gradual warming trend through the rest of the week
David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Floodwater takes over Ridgeland Ave.
FIRST ALERT: Spring Flood Outlook 2021