Advertisement

Parton says no (for now) to statue at Tennessee Capitol

The Tennessee legislature was considering a bill to put a statue of Dolly Parton on state...
The Tennessee legislature was considering a bill to put a statue of Dolly Parton on state Capitol grounds.(Source: CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dolly Parton is nixing the idea of the legislature putting a statue of the country star on state Capitol grounds in Tennessee.

She politely rejected the notion in a statement released on social media.

“I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration,” Parton said. “Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”

But the entertainer isn’t totally ruling out the idea.

“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean.”

This month, the country star said she was offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice by the Trump Administration but turned it down both times.

The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Parton is a 50-time Grammy nominee and nine-time winner.

She’s also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents file lawsuit against Bennington School District for unequal sports funding
EXPLAINER: How OPPD, NPPD decide who loses power
Emerald Ash Borer protected from cold
Could the recent deep freeze kill off Emerald Ash Borers?
OPPD, NPPD moves to Energy Emergency Alert Level 2
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Feb. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County educators to be vaccinated next week

Latest News

Retired Army Brigadier General, T. Patt Maney, is advocating for veterans to access more...
Florida veterans advocate for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for wounded warriors
The Kroger Co. is closing two affiliated grocery stores in Seattle.
Faced with hazard pay mandate, Kroger closing 2 stores in Seattle
Retired Army Brigadier General, T. Patt Maney, is advocating for veterans to access more...
Florida veterans advocate for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for wounded warriors
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned...
NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out