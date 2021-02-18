OPPD declares Omaha no longer under energy emergency alert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District has announced that the city is no longer under an energy emergency alert.

Due to the cold snap that blew through much of the Midwest this week, the Southwest Power Pool declared an energy emergency alert and asked all member organizations, including OPPD, to begin energy conservation through rolling blackouts.

Here is the latest from the @SPPorg. We are no longer under an energy emergency alert. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONSERVATION EFFORTS! Our customers are the BEST!🧡https://t.co/usX0beZdv9https://t.co/VTE35Dpsuj https://t.co/DFJF9PdRrH — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) February 18, 2021

As of 9:30 a.m. CT, Feb. 18, SPP is no longer under an energy emergency alert. Due to continuing high loads and other implications of severe cold weather, it remains in a period of conservative operations until 10 p.m. CT, Feb. 20, for the entire SPP balancing authority area. pic.twitter.com/s5Abyqyn6h — Southwest Power Pool (@SPPorg) February 18, 2021

OPPD’s Board of Directors meetings is today at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. A live stream will be available online and our Facebook page at 2 p.m.

MEETING UPDATE: OPPD's Board of Directors Committee and Board meetings are today at 1 and 4 p.m. via Webex Events. Closed session begins at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to join at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for the Board meeting. For more info, visit https://t.co/M9hh6wXfqf pic.twitter.com/qp5STEEvPQ — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) February 18, 2021

