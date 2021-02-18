Advertisement

OPPD declares Omaha no longer under energy emergency alert

Thousands of Nebraskans experienced power outages as part of rotating outages mandated by the Southwest Power Pool.(KOLN)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District has announced that the city is no longer under an energy emergency alert.

Due to the cold snap that blew through much of the Midwest this week, the Southwest Power Pool declared an energy emergency alert and asked all member organizations, including OPPD, to begin energy conservation through rolling blackouts.

OPPD’s Board of Directors meetings is today at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. A live stream will be available online and our Facebook page at 2 p.m.

