Advertisement

Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out

The behavior is known as icing or snorkeling
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing alligators frozen in the water with their snouts sticking out.(Source: David Arbour/Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Alligators in Oklahoma are making the best of a frigid situation.

With temperatures in the state below freezing for 10 straight days and below zero at times, the reptiles have had to resort to basic instincts to survive.

David Arbour with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation posted pictures to Facebook showing the gators frozen in the water at the Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with only their snouts sticking out.

Caption

The behavior is known as icing or snorkeling.

During this phase, the alligators also go into brumation, a dormant period to conserve energy. It’s like hibernation in mammals.

When things warm up, the critters will return to their normal activities.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents file lawsuit against Bennington School District for unequal sports funding
EXPLAINER: How OPPD, NPPD decide who loses power
Emerald Ash Borer protected from cold
Could the recent deep freeze kill off Emerald Ash Borers?
OPPD, NPPD moves to Energy Emergency Alert Level 2
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Feb. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County educators to be vaccinated next week

Latest News

Retired Army Brigadier General, T. Patt Maney, is advocating for veterans to access more...
Florida veterans advocate for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for wounded warriors
The Kroger Co. is closing two affiliated grocery stores in Seattle.
Faced with hazard pay mandate, Kroger closing 2 stores in Seattle
Retired Army Brigadier General, T. Patt Maney, is advocating for veterans to access more...
Florida veterans advocate for hyperbaric oxygen therapy for wounded warriors
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned...
NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th