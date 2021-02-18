NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday that a project is coming this summer for a dangerous stretch of road on Interstate 80 between 84th Street and 66th Street.

The tweet says that several concerned citizens have reached out to them hoping for a solution.

We've had several concerned citizens reach out to us about the bridge approaches on I-80 between 84th St. to 66th St. in Omaha. We hear you and are aware of the situation - a project is scheduled this summer to repair these issues. Thank you and drive safely! — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) February 18, 2021

Although not specifying what the issue is specifically, NDOT says work will begin on the bridge.

Just this year, the stretch of road has seen several fatal accidents.

Earlier this month, a man lost control of his pickup and died near 60th Street.

In January, a car hit the median barrier on I-80 near 84th Street and overturned. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

