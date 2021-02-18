Advertisement

NDOT announces project for accident-prone area on I-80 near 84th

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported a crash that resulted in an overturned vehicle on Interstate 80 heading eastbound at the 84th Street ramp.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday that a project is coming this summer for a dangerous stretch of road on Interstate 80 between 84th Street and 66th Street.

The tweet says that several concerned citizens have reached out to them hoping for a solution.

Although not specifying what the issue is specifically, NDOT says work will begin on the bridge.

Just this year, the stretch of road has seen several fatal accidents.

Earlier this month, a man lost control of his pickup and died near 60th Street.

In January, a car hit the median barrier on I-80 near 84th Street and overturned. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

