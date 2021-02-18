Mayor Stothert to award grants to neighborhoods that helped pandemic recovery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will be awarding grants to neighborhood associations that have aided in the city’s pandemic recovery.

“These grants give associations the opportunity to implement projects that will support their friends and neighbors. It will take all of us working together to have a successful recovery,” said Stothert.

Examples include projects that address food security, PPE distribution, vaccine awareness, safe neighborhood activities, or other interventions that assisted the neighborhood.

According to the release, neighborhoods registered and listed in the City of Omaha Neighborhood Directory by March 15, 2021, are eligible to apply for grants up to $5,000.

Applications are available beginning February 19.

According to the release, Mayor Stothert awarded more than $414,000 in neighborhood grants since 2013.

