Justice Department announces acting U.S. attorney for Nebraska after Kelly departure

U.S. Department of Justice official seal
U.S. Department of Justice official seal(Source: U.S. Department of Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An acting U.S. attorney for Nebraska has been announced following the resignation of Joe Kelly from the post.

The Justice Department says in a news release that first assistant U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp will serve as acting U.S. attorney for the state when Kelly officially leaves the post on Feb. 28. Kelly submitted his resignation earlier this month when he and other U.S. attorneys across the country were asked by President Joe Biden’s administration to step down by the end of the month.

Sharp’s appointment takes effect on March 1. He will serve as the acting U.S. attorney until a successor for the permanent position is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

