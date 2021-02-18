Huskers have a baseball schedule from the Big Ten

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a lot of anticipation there is a Big Ten baseball schedule. Released about three weeks before the first games. The Huskers will start March 5th in Round Rock, Texas with four games in three days against Purdue. Then to Minnesota for two games against Iowa and two games against Ohio State. None against the Gophers.

A week later Nebraska goes to Iowa City to play Iowa again before the home opener at Haymarket March 26th against Minnesota. Most weekends the Huskers will play three games in the all-Big Ten schedule. The regular season is scheduled to close May 30th at home against Michigan. The entire schedule, with what’s available for now is below, no start times yet.

2021 Nebraska Baseball Schedule

March 5-7 (Round Rock, Texas (Dell Diamond))*

vs. Purdue (4 Games)

March 12-14 (Minneapolis, Minn. (US Bank Stadium))

vs. Iowa (2 Games) & Ohio State (2 Games)

March 19-21 (Iowa City, Iowa)

at Iowa (3 Games)

March 26-28 (Hawks Field)*

Minnesota (4 Games)

April 2-4 (Champaign, Ill.)

at Illinois (3 Games)

April 9-11 (Hawks Field)

Maryland (3 Games)

April 16-18 (University Park, Pa.)

at Penn State (3 Games)

April 23-25 (East Lansing, Mich.)

at Michigan State (3 Games)

April 30-May 2 (Hawks Field)

Rutgers (3 Games)

May 7-9 (Piscataway, N.J.)*

at Rutgers (2 Games) & vs. Indiana (2 Games)

May 14-16 (Hawks Field)

Northwestern (3 Games)

May 21-23 (Bloomington, Ind.)*

at Indiana (2 Games) & vs. Ohio State (2 Games)

May 28-30 (Hawks Field)

Michigan (3 Games)

Home series in bold

* - Currently TBA on weekend schedules for four-game series weekend.

