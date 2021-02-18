LIVE AT 9 A.M.: Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response
Feb. 18, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is giving an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The governor will be joined by two Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials: Incident Commander Angie Ling and Felicia Quintana-Zinn.
