LIVE AT 9 A.M.: Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is giving an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

The governor will be joined by two Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials: Incident Commander Angie Ling and Felicia Quintana-Zinn.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

