David’s Evening Forecast - Arctic air retreats as temperatures slowly climb

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few flurries this morning gave way to blues skies and the warmest weather we’ve seen in nearly two weeks! That may only mean temperatures in the lower 20s, but it’s progress nonetheless. Skies will remain clear this evening, which will allow temperatures to fall back off into the teens and single digits by the overnight hours. A few low clouds may develop late tonight, and it’s not out of the question we could see a few more light flurries, similar to what we saw this morning. Overnight lows should fall back into the middle single digits.

Clouds and a few spotty flurries may great us early Friday, then sunshine will return through the afternoon. This will help our slow warmup to continue, with temperatures pushing into the upper 20s by the afternoon. By the weekend, we finally see above freezing temperatures on Saturday with a high around 33 degrees. The last time we saw above freezing temperatures, February 4th!

A quick-moving system will bring us a chance for some light snow on Sunday. The snow chance mainly during the morning, with most areas seeing a dusting to maybe a half-inch of fresh snow. A few locations in Iowa may get close to an inch. The snow will move out by the afternoon, and we may actually do a little melting as temperatures climb into the middle 30s.

A more prolonged period of mild temperatures is expected to build into the area by early next week, with highs climbing into the 40s by Monday, and mid-40s possible by Tuesday! Highs temperatures should continue to top out in the low to mid-40s through most of the week. Another storm system will move by Thursday into Friday, bringing a chance for light rain or snow to the area. At this time, it doesn’t appear to be a major storm but stay tuned as we continue to work out the details.

