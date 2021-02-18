Advertisement

Class A Quarterfinal State Wrestling

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 17, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nine Millard South wrestlers made it through the first round and quarterfinals. A very impressive number but it could have been more, five wrestlers did not make it to the semifinals.

One of those is freshman Miles Anderson who was upset 11-9 by DJ Bonam from Omaha Central. Bonam is now 21-8.

The Patriots lead the team race, which is not a surprise, Papio and North Platte are tied for second place. The Semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday morning and the finals will follow at 7 p.m.

