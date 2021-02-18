Advertisement

2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood.

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia says both are expected to recover.

He said the officers were met with gunfire as soon as they arrived on the scene.

He says the search for the suspect is ongoing, but they believe the suspect is still in the area.

Garcia didn’t say what happened to prompt the call that brought the officers to the scene or describe the shooting suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents file lawsuit against Bennington School District for unequal sports funding
EXPLAINER: How OPPD, NPPD decide who loses power
Emerald Ash Borer protected from cold
Could the recent deep freeze kill off Emerald Ash Borers?
OPPD, NPPD moves to Energy Emergency Alert Level 2
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Feb. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County educators to be vaccinated next week

Latest News

In this illustration made available by NASA, the spacecraft containing the Perseverance rover...
LIVE: NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
Winter sporting gear is scarce at Play it Again Sports in Omaha Feb. 18, 2021
Snowy winter proves to be good for some business
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
Path to citizenship in new Democratic immigration bill
LIVE: NASA Perseverance rover Mars landing
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas power outages below 500,000 but water woes persists