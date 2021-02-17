Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - With the brutal cold behind us, a warming trend takes shape

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I’m happy to say that the coldest of the air is behind us as we start the day just above zero. Wind chills will still be below zero this morning but will jump above zero this afternoon. Watch for a few flurries this morning but nothing widespread is expected.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will keep us colder once again today but a little late day sunshine will try to get us close to 14 for a high. We’ll likely stay just above zero tonight but we are starting a slow and gradual warming trend that will take us into the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Highs in the 20s by Friday will be in the 30s by the weekend with one lone chance of a light mix Sunday morning. Overall that should have very little impact in our area as of now.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Highs in the 40s return to the area by Monday of next week! Bring on the slow and steady melting!

