Parents file lawsuit against Bennington School District for unequal sports funding

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s basketball season but athletics at a high school is headed for a different kind of court.

6 News learned a federal lawsuit has been filed against the Bennington School District. The parents of three Bennington female athletes claim there’s an uneven playing field compared to funding for boys’ sports.

The allegations that school officials have violated title nine are listed in a federal lawsuit filed by a Tennessee attorney who’s argued 100 similar cases.

Samuel Schiller, the Plaintiff’s lawyer said, “The parents here are not looking for harming boys’ sports, we don’t want to harm boys’ sports. This is all about the kids. We want what is best for all children.”

The parents involved are letting their attorney do the talking.

Specifically, Defendants have discriminated against Plaintiffs’ daughters in the following areas: (1) funding of athletics; (2) provision of equipment and supplies; (3) scheduling of games and practice times; (4) travel and/or per diem; (5) opportunities to receive coaching; (6) provision of locker rooms and/or facilities for both practice and competition; (7) provision of training and/or medical facilities and services; and (8) provision of publicity. Plaintiffs seek injunctive relief which, among other things, requires that Defendants provide Plaintiffs’ daughters with treatment and benefits equivalent to that provided to the boys’ athletic teams at Bennington Public Schools. For example, the softball program is not provided its essential equipment and supplies. The baseball program is provided more balls of superior quality as compared to the softball program. Bennington Public Schools also provides uniforms of superior quality and more frequently to the boys’ basketball program as compared to those it provides to the girls’ basketball program. The baseball program is provided a mobile batting practice cage. The softball program is not provided a mobile batting practice The baseball program is provided a working pitching machine. The softball program is not provided a working pitching machine. The baseball program is provided more safety screens of higher quality and better condition as compared to the safety screens provided to the softball program.

The three female athletes play softball and basketball at Bennington High School and in the federal lawsuit, their parents allege eight areas of unequal treatment that affect their athletic development.

The lawsuit claims school officials discriminated against the Plaintiff’s daughters who endured unequal treatment in funding athletics, scheduling, travel, equipment, facilities, and publicity. Among several allegations include better uniforms for boys than girls playing basketball, baseballs having superior quality to softballs. Mobile batting cage for boys and none for girls. Allegedly having better safety screens on the baseball field and modern bathrooms while the softball team has porta-potties and no press box.

“They’re not seeking any kind of damages in this case. They’re not looking for any money at all. They just want what’s best for their kids,” said Schiller.

Bennington Superintendent Dr. Terry Haack didn’t know about the lawsuit until being contacted by 6 News. Until it’s officially served, Dr. Haack can only say Bennington tries to provide opportunities for all students including facilities.

The Bennington School Superintendent says the softball field is up for a major renovation by 2022. However, that would be a year after two of the players involved in the lawsuit have graduated.

While asking the court to order a budget boost for girls’ sports, the title nine lawsuit only seeks money for reasonable attorney fees.

