OPS welcomes back all students full time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official, 100% of Omaha Public School students are now allowed back in classrooms five days a week.

The lit-up marque in front of Northwest High Magnet School says it all, welcome back Huskies!

“We started school obviously at 7:40 this morning and things have been rolling along just fine,” Thomas Lee, the principal of the school said. “And I think our teachers were ready for the adjustment, they were ready for our students to come back.”

Ready after 350 days of waiting for their halls and classrooms to be full again five days a week.

“I think they all came in ready to go this morning and prepared to do what we do best, which is educate our young people,” Lee said.

He says those students came prepared today with their backpacks strapped, coats zipped, and masks on.

“There’s just a lot of cleaning and spraying and sanitizing that’s going on,” Lee said describing some of the safety precautions in place. “And most importantly, we’re keeping the masks up and protecting ourselves.”

While OPS is allowing all students, in all grades to come back to the classroom full time, they are keeping the option open to continue remote learning.

Of the 1,650 students who are enrolled at Northwest High Magnet School, 646 are taking advantage of the remote learning option but that number is always changing.

“We have some students who have still decided yet to drop the remote and come to school,” he said. “We had 15 this morning and then we had 2 students who decided to go the other way.”

Lee says he’s proud of the work the district has done to keep students and staff safe, they’ll continue to prioritize that as well as education.

“That is a concentrated effort that we have been making ever since we have been in school. Why? Because that is what we do and we do it all of the time,” the principal said.

Lee says Northwest has added Saturday tutoring classes to get students caught up, as well as credit recovery courses.

